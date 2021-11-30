 clock menu more-arrow no yes

MM 11.30: Maryland field hockey midfielder Brooke DeBerdine named NFHCA Regional Player of the Year

This is the Maryland Minute, a short story followed by a roundup of Terps-related news.

By Dylan Spilko
Photo courtesy of Maryland Athletics

Maryland field hockey midfielder Brooke DeBerdine was named as the National Field Hockey Coaches Association’s Mid Atlantic Regional Player of the Year, the program announced earlier on Monday.

The NFHCA Regional Player of the Year award is another accolade for DeBerdine, who has had her fair share of success in 2021 as well as her entire career at Maryland. Last week, DeBerdine was honored with a selection to the All-Mid Atlantic Region First Team and she also earned an All-Big Ten First Team selection for the second season in a row.

DeBerdine, a graduate student, helped lead the program to a 15-7 overall record this season. The Terps made it all the way to the NCAA Tournament’s Final Four, though they were taken down by No. 9-seed Liberty in double overtime. The long-time Terp DeBerdine has officially played 104 games in her Maryland career, the most by an individual in program history.

In 2021, DeBerdine added one goal in 22 starts, though most of her presence could be found in the midfield. She was a workhorse for Maryland this season, playing 1,266 minutes, the third-most on the team.

In other news

Ben Dickson wrote about Maryland women’s basketball shaking off its losses from its Bahamas trip.

Lauren Rosh covered Maryland football’s bowl-game clinching sixth win.

Dylan Spilko graded Maryland football's positions after its victory over Rutgers.

Maryland football quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa was named as one of eight quarterbacks to make the Manning Award Stars of the Week list after his performance against Rutgers.

Maryland men’s basketball remains unranked in the latest AP poll.

Maryland volleyball’s Milan Gomillion finished atop the Big Ten in digs per set and Rainelle Jones was also at the top of the conference list for blocks per set.

Maryland’s lacrosse players Logan Wisnauskas and Brett Makar were named top-50 players in the nation for the 2022 season by Inside Lacrosse.

Maryland women’s lacrosse attacker Hannah Leubecker was put at the No. 36 spot for the top college lacrosse players in the country by Inside Lacrosse.

