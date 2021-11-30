MM 11.30: Maryland field hockey midfielder Brooke DeBerdine named NFHCA Regional Player of the Year

Maryland field hockey midfielder Brooke DeBerdine was named as the National Field Hockey Coaches Association’s Mid Atlantic Regional Player of the Year, the program announced earlier on Monday.

The NFHCA Regional Player of the Year award is another accolade for DeBerdine, who has had her fair share of success in 2021 as well as her entire career at Maryland. Last week, DeBerdine was honored with a selection to the All-Mid Atlantic Region First Team and she also earned an All-Big Ten First Team selection for the second season in a row.

DeBerdine, a graduate student, helped lead the program to a 15-7 overall record this season. The Terps made it all the way to the NCAA Tournament’s Final Four, though they were taken down by No. 9-seed Liberty in double overtime. The long-time Terp DeBerdine has officially played 104 games in her Maryland career, the most by an individual in program history.

In 2021, DeBerdine added one goal in 22 starts, though most of her presence could be found in the midfield. She was a workhorse for Maryland this season, playing 1,266 minutes, the third-most on the team.

In other news

Ben Dickson wrote about Maryland women’s basketball shaking off its losses from its Bahamas trip.

Lauren Rosh covered Maryland football’s bowl-game clinching sixth win.

Dylan Spilko graded Maryland football's positions after its victory over Rutgers.

Maryland football quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa was named as one of eight quarterbacks to make the Manning Award Stars of the Week list after his performance against Rutgers.

He's one of eight quarterbacks to make the list. Tagovailoa had 312 passing yards and four total touchdowns from scrimmage in the win over Rutgers.

Maryland men’s basketball remains unranked in the latest AP poll.

After a win over Richmond and a loss against Louisville, Maryland men's basketball stays unranked in the AP poll, and this time, the Terps didn't receive any votes either.

Big Ten teams ranked:



Big Ten teams ranked:

No. 2 Purdue

No. 22 Michigan State

No. 23 Wisconsin

No. 24 Michigan

Maryland volleyball’s Milan Gomillion finished atop the Big Ten in digs per set and Rainelle Jones was also at the top of the conference list for blocks per set.

DMV ➡️ UMD ➡️ Top of the B1G Leaderboards



Both Milan and Rainelle finish the season atop the Big Ten leaderboards for digs and blocks per set respectively!

Maryland’s lacrosse players Logan Wisnauskas and Brett Makar were named top-50 players in the nation for the 2022 season by Inside Lacrosse.

2⃣ of the best in the college game



Logan Wisnauskas & Brett Makar were both named Top-50 players by @Inside_Lacrosse ahead of the 2022 season.

Maryland women’s lacrosse attacker Hannah Leubecker was put at the No. 36 spot for the top college lacrosse players in the country by Inside Lacrosse.