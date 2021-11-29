Maryland football five-star linebacker Terrence Lewis enters the transfer portal

Maryland football just suffered a huge blow to its future defense.

Five-star linebacker Terrence Lewis, who was in the Terps’ Class of 2021, has officially entered the transfer portal, per the 247Sports Transfer Portal Twitter account. Lewis didn’t play for Maryland in 2021 due to a torn ACL. He was the top linebacker in his class before committing to head coach Michael Locksley’s program.

Lewis was the third-highest-ranked recruit in program history. Before coming to Maryland, he was the 10th-ranked player in the nation and the third-highest ranked player in Florida in his class, according to ESPN.

Lewis is the second loss to the program after sophomore running back Peny Boone announced earlier this week that he would also be leaving the program shortly after Maryland captured its sixth win against Rutgers this past weekend.

Lewis originally chose Maryland over Miami, Tennessee, Auburn, Florida and Texas A&M. Now, he will be looking for a new home to continue his collegiate career.