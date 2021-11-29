MM 11.29: Running back Peny Boone announces intentions to enter transfer portal

Maryland football running back Peny Boone announced on his Twitter that his time with the program has come to an end.

The former four-star recruit has been with the Terps for the past two seasons and his announcement comes just one day after Maryland earned its bowl-qualifying sixth win.

Boone saw action in 10 games this season and rushed for 189 yards on 39 carries while recording two touchdowns. Redshirt senior Tayon Fleet-Davis is the only running back on the roster to have seen action in more games than Boone. However, freshman Colby McDonald and senior Challen Faamatau had more carries with 56 each rushing for 298 yards and 251 yards, respectively.

Boone had a season-high nine carries at Ohio State where he rushed for 41 yards and five carries at Michigan State when he tallied a career-high 42 yards.

A big thanks to Coach Locks and the Maryland staff for giving me this opportunity and taking the time to invest in me over these past 2 years. Unfortunately my time at the University of Maryland has come to an end. Love goes out to the fans and players that have supported me. pic.twitter.com/nZs2MpHXFB — Peny “baby bus”Boone ‍♂️ (@detroitpenn) November 28, 2021

In other news

Ben Dickson shared his takeaways from No. 2 Maryland women’s basketball’s loss to No. 7 Stanford.

Damon Brooks Jr. recapped Maryland field hockey’s season.

No. 2 Maryland women’s basketball shared a quote from head coach Brenda Frese after the team’s back-to-back losses against top-25 opponents.

Maryland football shared some highlights of quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa.

What a season for Lia.



The Maryland single season passing yards king. pic.twitter.com/vvl6eadb63 — Maryland Football (@TerpsFootball) November 28, 2021

Maryland men’s basketball changed its Twitter profile picture ahead of Wednesday’s game in which the Terps will honor Len Bias.

Maryland women’s lacrosse graduate transfer from Johns Hopkins Aurora Cordingley ranks at No. 41 on the Inside Lacrosse list.

A top 50 player in ALL of college lacrosse ⭐️



Checking in at No. 41 on @Inside_Lacrosse’s list: Aurora Cordingley pic.twitter.com/E7W9oSQjK8 — Maryland Women's Lacrosse (@MarylandWLax) November 26, 2021

Maryland wrestling is prepping for its Saturday matchup against Drexel.