Game thread: No. 2 Maryland women’s basketball vs. No. 7 Stanford

Follow along with your fellow Terp fans as the team looks to bounce back from their first loss of the season.

By Testudo Times Staff
Courtesy of Maryland Athletics
No. 2 Maryland women’s is set to play its second and final matchup in the Baha Mar Pink Flamingo Hoops Championship on Saturday against the No. 7 Stanford at 3 p.m.

The Terps are coming off their first loss the season in which they dropped a game to No. 5 NC State on Thursday. Maryland’s usual rotational depth is lacking right now as junior guard Diamond Miller is considered day-to-day with a knee injury and junior guard/forward Faith Masonious along with graduate guard Katie Benzan did not travel with the team due to illness.

Standford defeated No. 4 Indiana, 69-66 but then fell to No. 18 South Florida in a tight matchup on Friday, 57-54.

As always, this is your space for thoughts, observations or whatever you would like to share, but be respectful.

