Game thread: No. 2 Maryland women’s basketball vs. No. 7 Stanford

No. 2 Maryland women’s is set to play its second and final matchup in the Baha Mar Pink Flamingo Hoops Championship on Saturday against the No. 7 Stanford at 3 p.m.

The Terps are coming off their first loss the season in which they dropped a game to No. 5 NC State on Thursday. Maryland’s usual rotational depth is lacking right now as junior guard Diamond Miller is considered day-to-day with a knee injury and junior guard/forward Faith Masonious along with graduate guard Katie Benzan did not travel with the team due to illness.

Standford defeated No. 4 Indiana, 69-66 but then fell to No. 18 South Florida in a tight matchup on Friday, 57-54.

As always, this is your space for thoughts, observations or whatever you would like to share, but be respectful.

Catch up before the game