Game thread: Maryland football vs. Rutgers

It’s a battle for a bowl game in Piscataway, New Jersey.

Both Maryland football and Rutgers stand at 5-6 and are searching for the sixth win to make it bowl eligible. The Terps have not been to a bowl game since 2016 and the Scarlet Knights have not done so since 2014.

Maryland is coming off a 59-18 loss against then-No. 8 Michigan while Rutgers was most recently shut out by Penn State, 28-0.

Catch up before the game