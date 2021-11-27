Game thread: Maryland football vs. Rutgers

It’s a battle for a bowl game in Piscataway, New Jersey.
Both Maryland football and Rutgers stand at 5-6 and are searching for the sixth win to make it bowl eligible. The Terps have not been to a bowl game since 2016 and the Scarlet Knights have not done so since 2014.
Maryland is coming off a 59-18 loss against then-No. 8 Michigan while Rutgers was most recently shut out by Penn State, 28-0.
As always, this is your space for thoughts, observations or whatever you would like to share, but be respectful.
