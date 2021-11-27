 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Game thread: Maryland men’s basketball vs. Louisville

New, 304 comments

Follow along with your fellow Terp fans as the team takes on the Cardinals in the Baha Mar Hoops Bahamas Championship.

By Testudo Times Staff
Courtesy of Maryland Athletics
UMTerps

Maryland men’s basketball is set to take on Louisville after defeating Richmond, 86-80 in the first round of the Baha Mar Hoops Bahamas Championship event.

The Terps are coming off a strong second-half performance against the Spiders as they went on a 17-3 run toward the end of the game to collect their fifth win of the season.

Louisville won its game against Mississippi State, 72-58 and now the Terps and Cardinals will compete in the championship.

As always, this is your space for thoughts, observations or whatever you would like to share, but be respectful.

Catch up before the game

Next Up In Maryland Football

Loading comments...