How to watch Maryland football vs. Rutgers

Maryland football has one game remaining with a chance to keep its postseason hopes alive.
It’ll be Maryland and Rutgers facing off in Piscataway, New Jersey in a battle where both programs will be vying for that sixth win. Both teams have identical records and we should be in store for an entertaining win-or-go home game.
Maryland is in the midst of a three-game losing streak after it took down Indiana in College Park. Since that win, the Terps have lost to Penn State, Michigan State and most recently Michigan. The Terps will have one more shot to hit the six-win mark to become bowl eligible for the first time since 2016.
Let’s take a look at the matchup.
The numbers
Maryland: 5-6 (2-6 Big Ten)
Rutgers: 5-6 (2-6 Big Ten)
All-time series: Maryland leads 9-7
DraftKings Sportsbook Line: Maryland -1.5 (Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.)
How to watch and listen
Saturday, Nov. 27, 12 p.m. EST; SHI Stadium, Piscataway, New Jersey
TV: Big Ten Network - Cory Provus, Matt Millen, Krystle Rich
Radio: 105.7 FM (Balt) / 980 AM (DC) - Johnny Holliday, Steve Suter
Streaming: Watch Fox Sports
