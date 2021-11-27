How to watch Maryland men's basketball vs. Louisville

Maryland men’s basketball is undefeated when playing in the Bahamas in 2021.

It took a late second-half push, but the Terps did just enough to take down Richmond, 86-80, in the first round of the Baha Mar Hoops Bahamas Championship to advance to the championship game. The 5-1 Maryland program will face Louisville in the final of the event on Saturday morning.

Here’s what you need to know ahead of Saturday’s matchup against Louisville.

The numbers

Maryland: (5-1, 0-0 Big Ten)

Louisville: (4-1, 0-0 ACC)

All-time series: Louisville leads 5-2

Odds: Louisville -1 (Courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook, *Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.)

How to watch and listen

Saturday, Nov. 27, 10 a.m. ET, Baha Mar Convention Center, Nassau, Bahamas

TV: CBS Sports Network - Kevin Fitzgerald (Play-by-Play), Debbie Antonelli (Analyst), Sam Hyman (Sideline)

Radio: 105.7 FM (Balt) / 980AM (DC) - Matt Noble (Play-by-Play), Jimmy Patsos (Analyst)

Stream: Watch CBS Sports Network online

Catch up before the game