MM 11.26: Stefon Diggs records touchdown on Thanksgiving

Former Maryland football wide receiver Stefon Diggs had a strong performance in the Buffalo Bills’ matchup against the New Orleans Saints on Thanksgiving.

Diggs finished the game with seven catches on nine targets for 74 yards. The Terp also caught a five-yard touchdown from quarterback Josh Allen to extend Buffalo’s lead to 16-0.

This marks the third consecutive game that Diggs has caught a touchdown pass. He had one against the New York Jets, two against the Indianapolis Colts and now one against the Saints. That brings Diggs’ touchdown total to seven which will rank seventh in the NFL for receiving touchdowns tied with Arizona’s DeAndre Hopkins, Los Angeles’ Mike Williams and New England’s Hunter Henry.

The Bills defeated the Saints, 31-6 and will next face the New England Patriots and former Maryland football cornerback J.C. Jackson on Monday, Dec. 6.

In other news

Lauren Rosh wrote about Maryland men’s basketball’s six-point win over Richmond on Thanksgiving.

Ben Dickson wrote about No. 2 Maryland women’s basketball’s loss to No. 5 NC State, which also came on Thanksgiving.

Colin McNamara previewed Maryland volleyball’s upcoming match against Ohio State.

Maryland women’s basketball was in attendance for Maryland men’s basketball’s game against Richmond.

Maryland men’s basketball shared some of its highlights in its win over Richmond.

OH MY GOSH. LOB TO DONTA SCOTT‼️@TerrapinHoops pic.twitter.com/HL43CkbGMF — CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) November 26, 2021

Maryland volleyball shared a tweet honoring graduate student Lexi Kohut.

Maryland football shared a video of its players explaining what they are thankful for.