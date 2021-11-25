Game thread: No. 2 Maryland women’s basketball vs. No. 5 N.C. State

No. 2 Maryland women’s basketball is taking on No. 5 N.C. State in its first game of the Baha Mar Hoops Pink Flamingo Championship in Nassau.
N.C. State enters the game 4-1 having only lost to then-No. 1 South Carolina. The Terps, on the other hand, have won their first six games including a statement victory over then-No. 6 Baylor.
This is the first of back-to-back top-10 matchups Maryland will play in the Bahamas as it looks to advance to 7-0 on the season.
As always, this is your space for thoughts, observations or whatever you would like to share, but be respectful.
