MM 11.25: Maryland women’s golf announces addition of Amanda Hollandsworth onto coaching staff

Professional golfer Amanda Hollandsworth will be joining the coaching staff as an interim assistant coach, Maryland women’s golf head coach Kelly Hovland announced earlier this week.

“I am excited to welcome Amanda to the Terp family,’’ Hovland said in a release. “I can’t wait to partner with Amanda to lead this team towards a championship.”

Hollandsworth had a very accomplished college career at Virginia Tech, gathering 14 top-five finishes including one at the 2019 NCAA Division I Women’s Golf Championship. The Floyd, Virginia native finished her career third on the Hokies’ all-time scoring list.

Hollandsworth went pro in May 2019 and currently competes on the Symetra Tour, the qualifying tour of the LPGA Tour. In 2019, she competed in the U.S. Women’s Open, becoming the first women’s golfer from Virginia Tech to do so.

Hollandsworth expressed her excitement after being introduced Tuesday morning.

“Coaching at the University of Maryland is the opportunity of a lifetime, and I am beyond excited to be in such an awesome place surrounded by some great people… I can definitely feel the Maryland Pride, and I am thrilled to be a part of it. Looking forward to this journey and getting the spring season started in February,” Hollandsworth said in a release.

In other news

Dylan Spilko wrote about Maryland football’s opportunity to qualify for a bowl game with a win over Rutgers.

Maryland basketball is in the Bahamas for games over the Thanksgiving holiday break. The women’s team will face N.C. State at 11:00 a.m. is in their second top-five matchup of the season. The men’s team will take on Richmond on Thursday at 7 p.m.

We're live in the Bahamas. pic.twitter.com/29FNuTyLFA — Maryland Men’s Basketball (@TerrapinHoops) November 24, 2021

Maryland football alumni continue to put on impressive displays in the NFL, with both Stefon Diggs and DJ Moore catching touchdowns this past week. J.C. Jackson recorded his sixth interception of the season and Yannick Ngakoue had a sack as well as a forced fumble.

NCAA women’s basketball account ranked Ashley Owusu’s impressive dribbling display and pass for a three-pointer from Chloe Bibby as the fifth-best play of the week.

Maryland basketball marked 19 years since the opening of Xfinity Center, which has provided one of the best homecourt advantages in college basketball for the Terps.

19 years ago, we played our first game in XFINITY Center.



No better environment. pic.twitter.com/2oopI2PYzv — Maryland Men’s Basketball (@TerrapinHoops) November 24, 2021

For Thanksgiving, Maryland women’s lacrosse is thankful for graduate student Grace Griffin and her game-winning goals.

This holiday season, we’re thankful for Grace Griffin game winners pic.twitter.com/Pf1CZOOhz4 — Maryland Women's Lacrosse (@MarylandWLax) November 24, 2021

This weekend is the last homestand of the season for Terrapins volleyball. They will honor their seniors’ last games in College Park, including Paula Neciporuka who has had an impressive final season.