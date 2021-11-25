How to watch Maryland men’s basketball vs. Richmond

Maryland men’s basketball will spend its Thanksgiving night in some warm weather this year. The Terps are coming off their 69-67 win over Hofstra and will now get set to face Richmond on Thursday in the Bahamas.
Maryland barely escaped Hofstra for its fourth win in five games, while Richmond just dealt with the Pride as it defeated Hofstra by 13 points.
The matchup with the Spiders will be the first of two games that the Terps will play in the Bahamas. Maryland will either face Louisville or Mississippi State in the second game of the event on Saturday.
Here’s what you need to know ahead of Thursday’s matchup against Richmond.
The numbers
Maryland: (4-1, 0-0 Big Ten)
Richmond: (3-2, 0-0 Atlantic 10)
All-time series: Maryland leads 26-15
Odds: Maryland -1 (Courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook, *Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.)
How to watch and listen
Thursday, Nov. 25, 7 p.m. ET, Baha Mar Convention Center, Nassau, Bahamas
TV: CBS Sports Network - Kevin Fitzgerald (Play-by-Play), Debbie Antonelli (Analyst), Sam Hyman (Sideline)
Radio: 105.7 FM (Balt) / 980AM (DC) - Matt Noble (Play-by-Play), Jimmy Patsos (Analyst)
Stream: Watch CBS Sports online
Catch up before the game
- Maryland men’s basketball vs. Richmond preview
- No. 20 Maryland men’s basketball escapes Hofstra, 69-67
- Three takeaways from No. 20 Maryland men’s basketball’s win over Hofstra
- A look at Maryland men’s basketball’s historically bad shooting start
- No. 20 Maryland men’s basketball falls to George Mason, 71-66
- Three takeaways from No. 20 Maryland men’s basketball’s first loss of the season to George Mason
- Maryland men’s basketball to honor Len Bias’ legacy on Dec. 1
- Three takeaways from No. 21 Maryland men’s basketball win over Vermont
- No. 21 Maryland men’s basketball overcomes halftime deficit to defeat Vermont, 68-57
- No. 21 Maryland men’s basketball edges out George Washington, 71-64
- Three takeaways from No. 21 Maryland men’s basketball tight win over George Washington
- Testudo Times Podcast: Turkey in the Bahamas
Loading comments...