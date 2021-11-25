How to watch Maryland men’s basketball vs. Richmond

Maryland men’s basketball will spend its Thanksgiving night in some warm weather this year. The Terps are coming off their 69-67 win over Hofstra and will now get set to face Richmond on Thursday in the Bahamas.

Maryland barely escaped Hofstra for its fourth win in five games, while Richmond just dealt with the Pride as it defeated Hofstra by 13 points.

The matchup with the Spiders will be the first of two games that the Terps will play in the Bahamas. Maryland will either face Louisville or Mississippi State in the second game of the event on Saturday.

Here’s what you need to know ahead of Thursday’s matchup against Richmond.

The numbers

Maryland: (4-1, 0-0 Big Ten)

Richmond: (3-2, 0-0 Atlantic 10)

All-time series: Maryland leads 26-15

Odds: Maryland -1 (Courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook, *Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.)

How to watch and listen

Thursday, Nov. 25, 7 p.m. ET, Baha Mar Convention Center, Nassau, Bahamas

TV: CBS Sports Network - Kevin Fitzgerald (Play-by-Play), Debbie Antonelli (Analyst), Sam Hyman (Sideline)

Radio: 105.7 FM (Balt) / 980AM (DC) - Matt Noble (Play-by-Play), Jimmy Patsos (Analyst)

Stream: Watch CBS Sports online

Catch up before the game