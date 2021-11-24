Testudo Times Podcast: Turkey in the Bahamas

The Testudo Times Podcast dives into a few different Maryland sports this week.

Lauren Rosh, Dylan Spilko and Sam Oshtry sat down to talk about Maryland field hockey’s Final Four run, Maryland women’s basketball’s massive win this past weekend, Maryland men’s basketball’s questionable start and Maryland football’s postseason hopes.

On this episode:

A look at Maryland field hockey’s run to the Final Four.

Maryland women’s basketball’s 6-0 start.

Maryland men’s basketball’s tight win over Hofstra.

Will Maryland men’s basketball eventually solve its shooting woes?

Maryland football’s latest loss to Michigan in College Park.

A look at the Maryland football matchup with Rutgers.

Will the Terps become bowl eligible after this Saturday?

If you would like to sponsor a Testudo Times Podcast, message us on Twitter @testudotimes or email us at testudotimes@gmail.com.

Make sure to follow our Testudo Times Podcast Network Twitter account here for exclusive podcast content. You can find hosts Lauren Rosh and Dylan Spilko on Twitter for more content, as well.

You can find every episode of the Testudo Times Podcast on iTunes here, Spotify here and MegaPhone here. If you’re into these things, rating and subscribing will help the podcast grow, and that’s always a good thing.