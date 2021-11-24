MM 11.24: Maryland wrestling falls short against No. 19 Pittsburgh

In Maryland wrestling’s first matchup since falling to Virginia, it wasn't able to break through for its first victory of the season against No. 19 Pittsburgh. The Terps fell by a final score of 26-7 but they did have some positive points to note after the defeat.

Sophomore Dominic Solis and redshirt senior Kyle Cochran were some of the two most productive wrestlers the Terps had. Solid was able to come away with a win and he did so with dominance. He nearly pinned his opponent in the third period, though he eventually settled for the 11-2 win.

Cochran, on the other hand, won his second dual match of the season to stay undefeated in that category. The redshirt senior shut out his opponent in his personal victory to give the Terps some life on the scoreboard. Despite Solis and Cochran’s efforts, Maryland still dropped the match to one of the elite teams in the nation.

After the match loss to Pittsburgh, Maryland is now 0-2 on the season. The program will return home to College Park to face Drexel, Duke and then Navy before heading off to compete in the Southern Scuffle, which is on the first few days of 2022.

In other news

Sam Oshtry looked at Maryland men’s basketball’s rough start with shooting the ball.

Damon Brooks Jr. wrote about Maryland field hockey’s players earning NFHCA honors.

Matt Levine wrote about how former Terps in the NFL did this past weekend.

No. 2 Maryland women's basketball named the NCAA Team of the Week after beating No. 6 Baylor and moving to 6-0 on the year.

Maryland women’s basketball moved up one spot to No. 2 in the latest AP Top 25 Poll.

Poll news: Maryland women’s basketball gets the bump to No. 2 in the AP Top 25 following UConn’s loss to South Carolina.



This matches the Terps’ highest ranking since Feb. 20, 2017. — Ben Dickson (@bendickson__) November 23, 2021

Maryland men’s lacrosse participated in some Thanksgiving football.

Maryland football will have junior Spencer Anderson, senior Jordan Mosley, junior Taulia Tagovailoa and redshirt senior Tayon Fleet-Davis as the team captains this week when the program takes on Rutgers.

Maryland wrestling’s Zach Schrader was ranked as the No. 33 heavyweight wrestler by Intermat.