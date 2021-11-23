Five Maryland field hockey players earn NFHCA honors

Five Maryland field hockey were honored with National Field Hockey Coaches Association All-Mid Atlantic Region honors on Monday afternoon.

The awards are highlighted by graduate midfielder Brooke DeBerdine, freshman forward Hope Rose, and senior midfielder Bibi Donraadt who were named to the First Team.

In addition, graduate midfielder Julianna Tornetta and junior midfielder Emma DeBerdine were tabbed as Second Team selections.

Rose, in only her freshman campaign, enjoyed an outstanding season in College Park and was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Year. Her 11 goals were ranked eighth in the Big Ten. It did not take long for Rose to make her introduction to the Big Ten. On Sept. 28, she was named Big Ten Freshman of the Week after recording strong performances in victories over American and Indiana.

Coming down the final stretch of the season, Rose earned three Big Ten Freshman of the Week honors. She also earned Big Ten Freshman of the Week honors on Oct. 12 after turning in good games en route to victories over Virginia and James Madison.

The Dauphin, Pennsylvania native picked up her third Big Ten Freshman of the Week award after scoring two goals in the Terps two late-season victories over Michigan and Ohio State.

Graduate midfielder Brooke DeBerdine has played an integral role in the field hockey program the past five seasons as she has provided experience and leadership to a loaded roster.

DeBerdine appeared in all 23 games and recorded one goal for the Terps, while constantly communicating and causing havoc on the defensive side of the field.

Donraadt has been the backbone of a Maryland offensive attack that was ranked tenth in the country this season averaging 2.86 goals per game. The senior led Maryland in goals this season, with 13 goals this season. She also chipped in seven assists this season and had 50 shots at the cage in her senior campaign.

Although she is new to a talented Maryland roster, Tornetta has provided athleticism and aggressiveness to a potent offensive attack. The Princeton transfer recorded four goals and seven assists this season while registering 40 shots in her lone season with the Terps.

The other DeBerdine sister, Emma, can hold her own as well on the field, consistently penetrating the defense for scoring opportunities for herself and her teammates. DeBerdine scored six goals this season while leading Maryland in assists with nine dimes on the season.

Each of the five players greatly contributed to the Terps’ success this season, as Maryland finished 15-7 and made a Final Four appearance.