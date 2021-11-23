Maryland women’s basketball moves to No. 2 in latest AP Top 25

Maryland women’s basketball moved up one spot in the AP Top 25 poll on Tuesday, coming in at No. 2.

The Terps have started the season with six straight wins. This past week, after a 98-57 win against Mount St. Mary’s and a 108-66 drubbing of UNC Wilmington, Maryland bested No. 6 Baylor, then ranked sixth, 79-76.

Maryland is averaging almost 92 points per game to start the year, and only Baylor has come within single digits, a testament to the Terps’ defense.

Head coach Brenda Frese intentionally stacked the schedule to begin the year, but the team has come out of a six-game stretch in three weeks relatively unphased despite having some issues when it comes to roster depth recently. Junior guard Diamond Miller, who continues to deal with a knee issue, has played just 15 minutes this season. Maryland has also been without junior guard/forward Faith Masonius and graduate guard Katie Benzan due to illness these past few games.

Maryland will travel to the Bahamas for the Baha Mar Hoops Pink Flamingo Championship this Thanksgiving, where No. 5 N.C. State (4-1) and No. 7 Stanford (3-1) await.