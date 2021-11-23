MM 11.23: Maryland women’s basketball guards Ashley Owusu and Shyanne Sellers earn Big Ten weekly honors

Maryland women’s basketball junior guard Ashley Owusu and freshman guard Shyanne Sellers earned Big Ten Co-Player of the Week and Big Ten Freshman of the Week, respectively.

The No. 3 Terps are coming off big wins over Mount St. Mary’s and UNC Wilmington as well as a statement win over No. 6 Baylor in which they defeated the Bears, 79-76. Both Owusu and Sellers played a huge role in the victory over Baylor.

Owusu, Maryland’s second leading scorer behind sophomore guard/forward Angel Reese, had 24 points on Sunday which gave her 1,000th career point and she also added six assists. Against Baylor, Sellers had to step into a starting role for the first time in her young collegiate career after the team announced graduate guard Katie Benzan would be out due to illness. Sellers put up seven points, grabbed five boards, had three assists and two steals against the Bears.

In the last three games, Owusu averaged 18.7 points per game and 4.7 assists while Sellers averaged 10.7 points per game, 6.7 rebounds and 4.6 assists. Through the first six games of the season, Owusu is averaging 16.5 points per game had has collected a team-high 25 assists while Sellers ranks third on the team in assists behind the junior guard and Owusu with a total of 17. Sellers also averaged 12.0 points per game and 4.2 boards.

The Terps face another tough test ahead in the Baha Mar Hoops Pink Flamingo Championship as they take on No. 5 NC State Thursday before facing off against No. 7 Stanford on Saturday.

In other news

Dylan Spilko shared his grades for Maryland football after its loss to then-No. 8 Michigan.

Former Maryland men’s basketball star Len Bias was inducted into the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame on Sunday and the Terps will honor him on Dec. 1.

Maryland field hockey’s Bibi Donraadt, Hope Rose, Julianna Tornetta and Emma and Brooke DeBerdine earned NFHCA All-Region Honors.

No. 3 Maryland women's basketball looked back on the alumni presence at its matchup against No. 6 Baylor.

Maryland men’s basketball fell out of the AP Top 25 poll after its performance last week.

Maryland men’s basketball looked back on its win against Hofstra.

Maryland men’s lacrosse got together to celebrate Thanksgiving.

Maryland men’s soccer shared an All-Access episode about Terps playing at the professional level.

Maryland wrestling fell to No. 19 Pittsburgh.