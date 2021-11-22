MM 11.22: Maryland women’s basketball guard Ashley Owusu hits 1,000th career point

Maryland women’s basketball junior guard Ashley Owusu scored her 1,000th career point as a Terrapin during the team’s 79-76 victory over No. 6 Baylor on Sunday. Her milestone marks the 35th time that a Terp has hit the 1,000 point mark.

The Woodbridge, Virginia native led the Terps with 24 points, six assists and four rebounds during Sunday’s matchup. She currently has 99 points, 25 assists and nine steals through six games.

Owusu’s accomplishments go beyond obtaining her 1,000th point. She was named to the Preseason All-Big Ten Team ahead of the season. Owusu was also recently named to the Wooden Award Top 50 watch list, the 2022 Wade Trophy watch list and the Naismith Trophy watch list.

Owusu finished second in the Big Ten in assists averaging 5.9 per game and seventh in scoring averaging 17.9 points per game during the 2020-21 season.

