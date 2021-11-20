Game thread: Maryland football vs. No. 8 Michigan

Maryland football welcomes No. 8 Michigan to College Park, Maryland for its final home game of the season. The Terps will be honoring 25 seniors and Jordan McNair who would have been in this senior class. The team will be wearing “79” decals on their helmets to honor McNair’s memory.
The Terps are searching for their bowl-qualifying sixth win and their first win over a ranked opponent this season.
As always, this is your space for thoughts, observations or whatever you would like to share, but be respectful.
Catch up before the game
