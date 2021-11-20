How to watch Maryland football vs. No. 8 Michigan

Maryland football is just one win away from capturing a bowl game for the first time since 2016.

The Terps have lost two straight, but they are still sitting with an even 5-5 record with just two games remaining on the regular-season schedule. Maryland will square off with Michigan today and then next week it will take on Rutgers, another program fighting for its sixth win.

Michigan is the fifth-ranked opponent that Maryland will play this season. The Wolverines are coming into College Park with two consecutive victories and they have suffered only one defeat so far this season.

Let’s take a look at the matchup.

The numbers

Maryland: 5-5 (2-5 Big Ten)

Michigan: 9-1 (6-1, Big Ten)

All-time series: Michigan leads 8-1

DraftKings Sportsbook Line: Michigan -14.5 (Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.)

How to watch and listen

Saturday, Nov. 20, 3:30 p.m. EST; Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium, College Park, Maryland

TV: Big Ten Network - Brandon Gaudin, James Laurinaitis, Rick Pizzo

Radio: 105.7 FM (Balt) / 980 AM (DC) - Johnny Holliday, Steve Suter

Streaming: FOX Sports App

Catch up before the game

