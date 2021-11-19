Game thread: No. 20 Maryland men’s basketball vs. Hofstra

No. 20 Maryland men’s basketball will face Hofstra Friday at 6:30 p.m. in the Xfinity Center.

The Terps sit at 3-1 after most recently falling to George Mason, 71-66 while Hofstra is 1-2 collecting its lone win against Duquesne on the road on Nov. 13.

Maryland looks to bounce back from its loss before it travels to the Bahamas to face Richmond in the Baha Mar Hoops Bahamas Championship.

As always, this is your space for thoughts, observations or whatever you would like to share, but be respectful.

Catch up before the game