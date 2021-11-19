MM 11.19: Taulia Tagovailoa honored with CoSIDA Academic All-District Football Team selection

Maryland football quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa is close to setting a few records for the program on the field, but off the field, the junior is standing out as well.

Tagovailoa was named to the CoSIDA Academic All-District Football Team, which recognizes the country’s top student-athletes when it comes to performance on the field combined with academic success.

In 2021, Tagovailoa is third all-time in program history for single-season completions with 268, passing yards with 3,105 and passing touchdowns with 20. He also has had six different games where he has thrown for over 300 yards, which is the most in a single season in program history.

On top of his on-field efforts this season, Tagovailoa’s current 3.68 GPA allowed him to make the academic team. Maryland has just two games remaining in 2021 and Tagovailoa will look to lead the Terps to their first bowl game since 2016.

In other news

Joseph Lotano covered Maryland men’s soccer’s early exit from the NCAA Tournament.

Dylan Spilko previewed No. 20 Maryland men’s basketball’s matchup against Hofstra.

Damon Brooks Jr. previewed No. 5 Maryland field hockey’s matchup against No. 9 Liberty.

Maryland men’s basketball announced it will honor Len Bias’ legacy on Dec. 1.

Honoring the legend.



The first 4,000 students in XFINITY Center on 12.1.21 will receive replica Len Bias jerseys! pic.twitter.com/fU6Kb6Bfea — Maryland Men’s Basketball (@TerrapinHoops) November 18, 2021

Maryland field hockey head coach Missy Meharg shared some words with her team ahead of the Final Four.

"Do the small things very, very well and for each other."#FTT x #BestOfTheBest pic.twitter.com/95V47KAZxM — Maryland Field Hockey (@TerpsFH) November 18, 2021

Maryland wrestling shared another edition of Clemsen’s Corner.

Big weekend with Hall of Fame honors, open tournaments, and our upcoming Monday Night Dual!



All that and more in this week’s Clemsen’s Corner ⬇️#TurtlePower pic.twitter.com/oYGSIoyDyT — Maryland Wrestling (@TerpsWrestling) November 18, 2021

Maryland women’s golf started its #MeetTheTerp series.

Hey Terp Fans, we’re starting a series called #MeetTheTerp! Over the following weeks, you’ll get to know our team just a bit better. ⛳️



First, to ‘chip’ things off, meet head coach @KellyGHovland!



Leave a comment below and say hi to coach Kelly! #GolfTerps pic.twitter.com/aW2glkKgHK — Maryland Women's Golf (@TerpsWGolf) November 18, 2021

Maryland football is preparing to honor its seniors on Saturday.