How to watch No. 20 Maryland men’s basketball vs. Hofstra

No. 20 Maryland men’s basketball has captured three wins in four games, though just two days ago it was upset in a 71-66 loss to George Mason. It was the fourth game in nine days at the Xfinity Center in College Park, but unlike the first three matchups, the Terps fell.

Maryland trailed by one at the half and couldn’t recover after its slow start. Senior guard Eric Ayala nailed two straight three-pointers to bring the Terps’ deficit back within one point, but the Patriots pulled away soon after, sealing the five-point win for the visitors.

Maryland is now 3-1 and will play Hofstra, a team that has one win in three games, tonight in College Park.

Here’s what you need to know ahead of Friday’s matchup against Hofstra.

The numbers

Maryland: (3-1, 0-0 Big Ten)

Hofstra Pride: (1-2, 0-0 Colonial Athletic Association)

All-time series: Maryland leads 5-0

Odds: Maryland -11

How to watch and listen

Friday, Nov. 19, 6:30 p.m. ET, Xfinity Center, College Park, Maryland

TV: FS1 - Dan Hellie (Play-by-Play), Casey Jacobsen (Analyst)

Radio: 105.7 FM (Balt) / 980AM (DC) - Johnny Holliday, Chris Knoche, Walt Williams

Stream: Fox Sports App

