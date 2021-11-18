Maryland men’s basketball to honor Len Bias’ legacy on Dec. 1

Maryland men’s basketball announced that it will honor Len Bias on Dec. 1 when the team takes on Virginia Tech.

The game marks the first home matchup that the Terps will play following Bias’ induction into the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame Sunday, Nov. 21.

One way Maryland will honor Bias’ legacy is by giving a replica golden Len Bias jersey to the first 4,000 students in attendance.

As a Terp, Bias scored 2,146 points, the program’s all-time leading scorer and earned ACC Player of the Year both in his junior and senior seasons. During the 1985-86 season as a senior, Bias averaged 23.2 points and 7.0 rebounds per game while earning his second ACC Player of the Year title and First Team All-American honors.

Following his senior year, Bias was drafted second overall by the Boston Celtics in the 1986 NBA Draft but tragically passed away two nights later from a fatal cocaine overdose.

Now, about 35 years after Bias’ career at Maryland, the Terps will honor him and his induction into the hall of fame in front of a home crowd.