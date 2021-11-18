MM 11.18: Maryland men’s soccer head coach Sasho Cirovski has most NCAA Tournament appearances ever

Maryland men’s soccer head coach Sacho Cirovski will be making his 29th NCAA Tournament appearance this year, the most ever for a men’s soccer coach.

Cirovski has become a mainstay in the tournament as he’s built one of the great soccer programs at Maryland over the decades. Cirovski has three national championships in his time at Maryland. His long and accomplished career now sees him with more tournament appearances than any coach before him.

Maryland will look to build on that success this time around in Cirovski’s 29th tournament that kicks off Thursday night in College Park. Maryland is not seeded but will face LIU in the opening round with a chance to travel to No. 10 seeded Saint Louis if the Terps win.

The game is scheduled for 6 p.m. at Ludwig Field.

In other news

The most receptions (20) over two games by a tight end in Maryland history @ChigTweets is feelin it. pic.twitter.com/0wOQCHjSwj — Maryland Football (@TerpsFootball) November 17, 2021

Maryland field hockey had some team bonding before they headed off to Ann Arbor for the Final Four.

Family dinner at the Niswongers!



Thank you for having us! ❤️ #TerpFamily x #BestOfTheBest pic.twitter.com/SRC9r36jgY — Maryland Field Hockey (@TerpsFH) November 18, 2021

This duo has been playing at a high level for Maryland volleyball.

Still numero uno ☝ pic.twitter.com/WO7tHmG13i — Maryland Volleyball (@TerpsVolleyball) November 17, 2021

