Testudo Times Podcast: Maryland football is striving for six

Maryland football and No. 20 Maryland men’s basketball are both in action as of late, though the two programs are seemingly headed in different directions.

Maryland football is now 5-5 after dropping its most recent game to then-No. 8 Michigan State on the road in a 40-21 game. Maryland men’s basketball, though, is off to a 3-0 start and will look to capture its fourth win tonight.

The Testudo Times crew goes over the current state of both sports.

On this episode:

Maryland football’s latest loss to Michigan State

Is Taulia Tagovailoa playing well enough?

Which pass catchers have excelled as of late?

Does the defense have enough time to turn it around?

How has Maryland men’s basketball’s offense looked through three games?

Which players on the basketball roster need to step up?

Who will win in the Maryland matchup with George Mason?

