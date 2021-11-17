 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Game thread: No. 20 Maryland men’s basketball vs. George Mason

New, 2 comments

Follow along with your fellow Terp fans as the team takes on the Patriots

By Testudo Times Staff
Courtesy of Maryland Athletics
UMTerps

No. 20 Maryland men’s basketball will take on George Mason for its fourth home game of the season. The matchup between the Terps and the Patriots is set to tip Wednesday at 7 p.m. as both teams are searching to advance to 4-0 on the season.

The Terps have defeated Quinnipiac, George Washington and Vermont while the Patriots have collected wins against Stony Brook, Penn and Morgan State.

As always, this is your space for thoughts, observations or whatever you would like to share, but be respectful.

Catch up before the game

Next Up In Maryland Football

Loading comments...