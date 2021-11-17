Game thread: No. 20 Maryland men’s basketball vs. George Mason

No. 20 Maryland men’s basketball will take on George Mason for its fourth home game of the season. The matchup between the Terps and the Patriots is set to tip Wednesday at 7 p.m. as both teams are searching to advance to 4-0 on the season.
The Terps have defeated Quinnipiac, George Washington and Vermont while the Patriots have collected wins against Stony Brook, Penn and Morgan State.
As always, this is your space for thoughts, observations or whatever you would like to share, but be respectful.
Catch up before the game
- Testudo Times Podcast: Maryland football is striving for six
- No. 20 Maryland men’s basketball vs. George Mason preview
- Three takeaways from No. 21 Maryland men’s basketball win over Vermont
- No. 21 Maryland men’s basketball overcomes halftime deficit to defeat Vermont, 68-57
- No. 21 Maryland men’s basketball edges out George Washington, 71-64
- Three takeaways from No. 21 Maryland men’s basketball tight win over George Washington
- Three takeaways from No. 21 Maryland men’s basketball season-opener win against Quinnipiac
- No. 21 Maryland men’s basketball shows off its new additions, captures 83-69 win over Quinnipiac in season-opener
- Testudo Times Podcast: College basketball is back
Loading comments...