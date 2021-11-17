 clock menu more-arrow no yes

MM 11.17: Maryland wrestling’s Zach Schrader and John Martin Best named in InterMat’s rankings

This is the Maryland Minute, a short story followed by a roundup of Terps-related news.

By Lauren Rosh
Courtesy of Maryland Athletics
Maryland wrestling’s redshirt senior Zach Schrader and freshman John Martin Best are both listed in InterMat’s rankings despite falling to Virginia on Friday.

Schrader comes in at the No. 32 spot in the heavyweight class and Virginia’s Quinn Miller who defeated him moved up from the No. 21 spot to No. 18. Schrader is one of 11 Big Ten wrestlers to earn a spot on the list in the heavyweight class.

Best secured the No. 33 ranking in the 165-pound weight class. The freshman is one of 10 Big Ten wrestlers to make the list for the weight class. Best is also one of eight freshmen to crack the rankings in this class.

The Terps are set to take on Pittsburgh on the road on Nov. 22 at 6 p.m.

