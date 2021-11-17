MM 11.17: Maryland wrestling’s Zach Schrader and John Martin Best named in InterMat’s rankings

Maryland wrestling’s redshirt senior Zach Schrader and freshman John Martin Best are both listed in InterMat’s rankings despite falling to Virginia on Friday.

Schrader comes in at the No. 32 spot in the heavyweight class and Virginia’s Quinn Miller who defeated him moved up from the No. 21 spot to No. 18. Schrader is one of 11 Big Ten wrestlers to earn a spot on the list in the heavyweight class.

Best secured the No. 33 ranking in the 165-pound weight class. The freshman is one of 10 Big Ten wrestlers to make the list for the weight class. Best is also one of eight freshmen to crack the rankings in this class.

The Terps are set to take on Pittsburgh on the road on Nov. 22 at 6 p.m.

No. 20 Maryland men’s basketball guard James Graham III is back with the team after missing the last two games.

Mark Turgeon said James Graham is back on the team after meeting with him on Monday and will be suited up for George Mason tomorrow.



Said the matter that had him sidelined the last two games was in-house, basketball related. — Sam Oshtry (@soshtry) November 16, 2021

Maryland volleyball recapped middle blocker Laila Ricks’ season so far.

Laila's Lasers...



Over 150 kills and 110 blocks this season for the sophomore stud pic.twitter.com/xotKb05zGj — Maryland Volleyball (@TerpsVolleyball) November 16, 2021

Maryland women’s lacrosse shared some photos from fall practice.

Making every fall practice count pic.twitter.com/LdE2KB5GEP — Maryland Women's Lacrosse (@MarylandWLax) November 16, 2021

Maryland field hockey shared a photo of its seniors following the team’s final practice ahead of the Final Four.