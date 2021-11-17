How to watch No. 20 Maryland men’s basketball vs. George Mason

No. 20 Maryland men’s basketball moved up one spot in the AP top 25 poll after collecting three straight wins to start off the 2021-22 season.

The Terps beat Quinnipiac, George Washington and Vermont in the span of five days and now they will face George Mason on Wednesday before squaring off with Hofstra on Friday.

In Maryland’s most recent win against Vermont, it used a strong second-half to remain perfect. Guards Fatts Russell and Eric Ayala combined for 44 points in the 68-57 victory. Center Qudus Wahab, who has been a standout for Maryland in its first three games, had just six points but managed eight rebounds in the win. Now, the Terps have two games left on their five-game homestand to begin the season.

Here’s what you need to know ahead of Wednesday’s matchup against George Mason.

The numbers

Maryland: (3-0, 0-0 Big Ten)

George Mason: (3-0, 0-0 Atlantic 10)

All-time series: Maryland leads 9-0

Odds: Maryland -10.5

How to watch and listen

Wednesday, Nov. 17, 7 p.m. ET, Xfinity Center, College Park, Maryland

TV: Big Ten Network - Jason Ross Jr. (Play-by-Play), Andy Katz (Analyst)

Radio: 105.7 FM (Balt) / 980AM (DC) - Johnny Holliday, Chris Knoche, Walt Williams

Stream: Fox Sports App

Catch up before the game

