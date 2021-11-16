Terps in the NFL: Stefon Diggs secures season-best game

Former Maryland star wide receiver Stefon Diggs, who led the entire National Football League in receptions and receiving yards just a season ago, has not had the most consistent 2021 campaign.

But, on Sunday against a division rival in the New York Jets, Diggs and the Buffalo Bills demolished their opponent on the road. The seventh-year receiver plotted his best performance in a game this season with eight receptions for a season-high 162 yards and one touchdown, on 13 targets.

Diggs made a spectacular over-the-shoulder grab in the end zone off of a throw from quarterback Josh Allen, who struggled mightily in the game prior, to close out the first half strong and push the lead to a two-score game.

STEF FOR SIX pic.twitter.com/O8pOcc4qwU — Maryland Football (@TerpsFootball) November 14, 2021

Diggs and the Bills never looked back and knocked off the Jets at MetLife Stadium, 45-17. He led all players in targets, receptions and receiving yards in the contest.

His longest catch of the game went for 57 yards, as he freed himself from cornerback Brandin Echols with a slight stutter step. Diggs then made the catch, with his arms fully extended, in stride.

Stefon Diggs with the stutter & go pic.twitter.com/5jrooEN3wx — Receiver Life (@ReceiverLife_) November 15, 2021

The former Terp’s 162 yards is the sixth-most in a single game throughout his NFL career and he now has 750 receiving yards this season, which is the seventh-most in the league. While he’s not matched his season output from last year yet, Diggs still lies in the top-10 of the league in targets, receptions and receiving yards. He’s seventh in targets (86) and 10th in receptions (56).

Diggs has been targeted 86 times this season and has set himself up for success with just one dropped ball.

Diggs and current AFC No. 2-seed Buffalo will host Indianapolis next week looking to build off this monstrous performance.

