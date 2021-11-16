Terps in the NFL: Stefon Diggs secures season-best game

Former Maryland star wide receiver Stefon Diggs, who led the entire National Football League in receptions and receiving yards just a season ago, has not had the most consistent 2021 campaign.
But, on Sunday against a division rival in the New York Jets, Diggs and the Buffalo Bills demolished their opponent on the road. The seventh-year receiver plotted his best performance in a game this season with eight receptions for a season-high 162 yards and one touchdown, on 13 targets.
Diggs made a spectacular over-the-shoulder grab in the end zone off of a throw from quarterback Josh Allen, who struggled mightily in the game prior, to close out the first half strong and push the lead to a two-score game.
STEF FOR SIX pic.twitter.com/O8pOcc4qwU— Maryland Football (@TerpsFootball) November 14, 2021
Diggs and the Bills never looked back and knocked off the Jets at MetLife Stadium, 45-17. He led all players in targets, receptions and receiving yards in the contest.
His longest catch of the game went for 57 yards, as he freed himself from cornerback Brandin Echols with a slight stutter step. Diggs then made the catch, with his arms fully extended, in stride.
Stefon Diggs with the stutter & go pic.twitter.com/5jrooEN3wx— Receiver Life (@ReceiverLife_) November 15, 2021
The former Terp’s 162 yards is the sixth-most in a single game throughout his NFL career and he now has 750 receiving yards this season, which is the seventh-most in the league. While he’s not matched his season output from last year yet, Diggs still lies in the top-10 of the league in targets, receptions and receiving yards. He’s seventh in targets (86) and 10th in receptions (56).
Diggs has been targeted 86 times this season and has set himself up for success with just one dropped ball.
Diggs and current AFC No. 2-seed Buffalo will host Indianapolis next week looking to build off this monstrous performance.
Other Performers
- New England Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson has had an unbelievable season and continued that on Sunday against Cleveland. Jackson was targeted five times, did not let up a single reception, and broke up two passes for the second straight week. The Patriots’ defensive backs held the Browns wide receivers to a mere five catches on 16 targets for 42 yards. Jackson now leads the entire NFL in pass deflections (14) and is tied for second in interceptions (5). This week, he made his username “Mr.INT” on Instagram and Twitter to signify the fact that he leads the league in picks since he joined the NFL in 2018.
- Carolina Panthers linebacker Jermaine Carter Jr. continued his career-best season on Sunday with another solid performance. He recorded five total tackles with one tackle for loss, his second of the season against one of the NFL’s best teams in the Arizona Cardinals. Carter has totaled at least five tackles in each of his last five games. He has started in all 10 contests this season and has been very productive with multiple tackles in all but one game.
- Panthers wide receiver D.J. Moore struggled for the second straight game. He only totaled four receptions for a season-low 24 yards on seven targets on Sunday against Arizona. Quarterback Sam Darnold landed on the injured reserve this week, so Carolina brought in its former MVP quarterback Cam Newton and while he did not start the game, he ran for a touchdown playing behind P.J. Walker. Newton will likely start once he learns the playbook, meaning Moore will have to rebuild that connection quickly with his former quarterback. Despite the recent struggles, Moore is still fourth in targets (95), tied for seventh in receptions (57), and 13th in receiving yards (701).
- After catching a touchdown pass in each of his last two games, New York Jets running back Ty Johnson started for the second time this season on Sunday against Buffalo. Johnson ran the ball twice for a total of two yards and caught five passes for 36 yards on eight targets. He’s made a much bigger impact in the passing game for New York, a team that continues to struggle and will look for rookie quarterback Zach Wilson to return next week.
- Defensive lineman Quinton Jefferson totaled three tackles and one quarterback hit on Patrick Mahomes on Sunday Night Football for the Raiders. Jefferson and the rest of the Las Vegas defense could not fend off the star-studded Kansas City offense and fell 41-14. Jefferson now has nine quarterback hits in nine games this season. He’s made an impact in getting to the opposing quarterback for the Raiders’ defense.
- Defensive lineman Yannick Ngakoue was present on the field often for Las Vegas on Sunday Night Football against Kansas City. Though in 56 defensive snaps, Ngakoue failed to record a statistic. Ngakoue came into this week with four sacks in the last two games.
- Safety Darnell Savage Jr. totaled one tackle and recorded another pass deflection on Sunday against Seattle. He played in every single defensive snap for Green Bay for the fourth straight game and the eighth time out of 10 games this season. Savage now has six total pass deflections this season and three in the last two weeks, as continues to always be around the football.
- Linebacker Josh Woods recorded one total tackle on special teams for the Detroit Lions this week. The Lions did not lose for the first time this season, as they tied with Pittsburgh. Woods played in 26 special teams snaps and has continued to play on that side of the football for Detroit.
- Offensive lineman Michael Dunn appeared in one special teams snap for Cleveland on Sunday. The Browns were routed by New England, 45-7, as Dunn failed to record a stat in his one snap.
- Rams defense back Antoine Brooks Jr. did not record a stat in Monday night’s loss to San Francisco.
- Second-year running back Anthony McFarland Jr. was ruled inactive by the Pittsburgh Steelers this week for the second straight game.
- Linebacker Keandre Jones was present on the practice squad for the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bengals had a bye in Week 10.
- Safety Sean Davis was on the New England Patriots’ practice squad this week.
- Running back Trey Edmunds spent time on the Pittsburgh Steelers’ practice squad this week.
- Offensive lineman Derwin Gray was on the Tennessee Titans’ practice squad in Week 10.
- Patriots defensive lineman Byron Cowart was designated to return by New England on Oct. 20. Since then, the Patriots have three weeks to activate him off the PUP or leave him there for the season. The three-week mark will expire this coming week.
- Rams rookie running back Jake Funk has been ruled out for the remainder of the season with a hamstring injury that he suffered in Week Six.
