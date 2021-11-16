MM 11.16: Maryland field hockey defender Riley Donnelly named to NFHCA Division I Senior Team

Maryland field hockey senior defender Riley Donnelly was named to the National Field Hockey Coaches Association Division I Senior Team, the program announced on Monday afternoon.

The team features 38 seniors chosen by NFHCA member coaches based on career accomplishments.

Donnelly, a defender hailing from Doylestown, Pennsylvania has put together a stellar career during her time in College Park. She has played 82 games and racked up 13 goals and 13 assists. She was also a member of the 2018 team that won the Big Ten tournament title and advanced to the NCAA Championship game. Donnelly has also helped Maryland win two Big Ten regular season championships.

This season, Donnelly has held down the Terps’ defense, playing in all 21 games. In those games, Maryland has 138 more shots and 32 more goals than its opponents. Donnelly has also showcased her talent on the offensive end, scoring four goals and tallying seven assists, both of which are the most among Maryland’s defenders this season.

Donnelly and the fifth-ranked Terps advanced to the Final Four of the 2021 NCAA Tournament with a 2-1 victory over No. 10 Syracuse this past Sunday. This is the 20th Final Four in program history and the 19th under head coach Missy Meharg. Maryland will face No. 9 Liberty at noon on Friday, Nov. 19 in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

In other news

Joe Lotano wrote about Maryland men’s soccer receiving a first round home match in the NCAA Tournament.

Matt Levine wrote about the Big Ten football spreads for this upcoming weekend.

Ben Dickson wrote a preview for No. 3 Maryland women’s basketball’s matchup with Mount St. Mary’s.

Maryland women’s basketball jumped up a spot and landed at No. 3 in this week’s AP Top 25 poll.

Maryland women’s basketball guard/forward Angel Reese was included on the Big Ten Player of the Week Honor Roll. Reese averaged 18.7 points and 11 rebounds in games against Longwood, Villanova and James Madison.

18.7 ppg

11.0 rpg

3 career highs set

2 double-doubles @Reese10Angel is on the Big Ten Player of the Week Honor Roll #FTT x #TheMI22ION pic.twitter.com/5kGl9aj253 — Maryland Women’s Basketball (@TerpsWBB) November 15, 2021

Maryland men’s basketball moved up one spot to No. 20 in this week’s AP Top 25 poll.

Maryland football’s last game of the season at Rutgers will kick off at 12 p.m. and will be broadcasted on Big Ten Network.

NEWS:



We’ll play Rutgers at noon on @BigTenNetwork on Nov. 27. pic.twitter.com/6GziGelE5N — Maryland Football (@TerpsFootball) November 15, 2021

Maryland wrestling signed Kansas City product Kal Miller, brother of Ethen Miller who is already a part of coach Alex Clemsen’s program.

Maryland women’s golf signed Taiwanese prospect Tammy Wu to the program.