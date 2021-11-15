MM 11.15: Former Maryland men’s basketball star Aaron Wiggins records first points in NBA

Former Maryland men’s basketball star Aaron Wiggins is the latest former Terp to hit a milestone in the NBA.

Wiggins played his first minutes on the floor for the Oklahoma City Thunder in the team’s 120-96 loss to the Brooklyn Nets and tallied the first three points of his NBA career. The guard played 21 minutes and hit one three-pointer on his four total attempts. Wiggins only shot the ball from the long range, finishing 1-for-4 from the field.

Wiggins also contributed four rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block in the Thunder’s defeat on Sunday night.

The former Terp will look to build on his decent effort in the coming games as Oklahoma City will play the Miami Heat on Monday and then the Houston Rockets on Wednesday.

