Game thread: No. 21 Maryland men’s basketball vs. Vermont

Follow along with your fellow Terp fans as the team takes on the Catamounts.

By Testudo Times Staff
Courtesy of Maryland Athletics
No. 21 Maryland men’s basketball will take on Vermont for its third home game in six days. The Terps and Catamounts tip-off at 2 p.m.

Maryland enters the game with a 2-0 record while Vermont does so at 1-0 after defeating Northern Iowa Thursday, 71-57.

As always, this is your space for thoughts, observations or whatever you would like to share, but be respectful.

