Game thread: Maryland football vs. No. 8 Michigan State

Maryland football will play No. 8 Michigan State in East Lansing, Michigan at 4 p.m.

The Terps have five wins with three games left on the regular-season schedule and their next challenge will be the Spartans, who have risen as one of the best teams in the Big Ten. Michigan State has suffered just one loss in nine games this season and it has star running back Kenneth Walker III in the backfield causing nightmares for opponents.

After Maryland’s matchup with Michigan State, it will have one home game against Michigan and then a road meeting with Rutgers.

As always, this is your space for thoughts, observations or whatever you would like to share, but be respectful.

Catch up before the game