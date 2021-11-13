How to watch Maryland football vs. No. 8 Michigan State

Maryland football has just three games left on its schedule and sits at 5-4, still just one game away from getting to that six-win benchmark that makes them eligible for a bowl game. The Terps will have a tough task to get that sixth win this weekend as they head to No. 8 Michigan State.

The Spartans have been tremendous all season, starting off 8-0 before getting upset by Purdue last weekend. Coming off a loss, in a difficult place to play in East Lansing, it would be an upset for the ages if Maryland could capture the win.

Michigan State has a phenomenal rushing attack, led by Kenneth Walker III, who is one of the top running backs in the entire country. Maryland has struggled to stop the run in recent games, meaning it’s certain to be a long day for the Terps defensive line.

Let’s take a look at the matchup.

The numbers

Maryland: 5-4 (2-4 Big Ten)

Michigan State: 8-1 (5-1 Big Ten)

All-time series: Michigan State lead with a 9-2 record

DraftKings Sportsbook Line: Michigan State -12 (Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.)

How to watch and listen

Saturday, Nov. 13, 4 p.m. EST; Spartan Stadium, East Lansing, Michigan

TV: Fox - Joe Davis, Brock Huard

Radio: 105.7 FM (Balt) / 980 AM (DC) - Johnny Holliday, Steve Suter

Streaming: FOX Sports App

Catch up before the game

This sponsored post was published according to our guiding principles.