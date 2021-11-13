How to watch No. 21 Maryland men’s basketball vs. Vermont

It wasn’t necessarily pretty by any means, but No. 21 Maryland men’s basketball is 2-0 after defeating George Washington on Thursday night in College Park. Maryland edged out the 71-64 win because of a better second-half performance and the Terps will look to make it three straight wins on Saturday afternoon.

Junior center Qudus Wahab excelled on Thursday night, recording his first double-double in a Maryland uniform. He tallied 18 points and added 15 rebounds in the win. Through two games, the transfer from Georgetown is averaging 17.5 points and 10.5 rebounds per game.

The Terps will now look ahead to their third matchup of the season, which will come against Vermont at 2 p.m.

Here’s what you need to know ahead of Saturday’s matchup against the Catamounts.

The numbers

Maryland: (2-0, 0-0 Big Ten)

Vermont: (1-0, 0-0 America East)

All-time series: Maryland leads 2-0 (wins in 2006 and 2008)

Odds: Maryland -10.5

How to watch and listen

Saturday, Nov. 13, 2 p.m. ET, Xfinity Center, College Park, Maryland

TV: B1G+ — Ben Curtis (Play-by-Play), Travis Valmon (Analyst)

Radio: 105.7 FM (Balt) / 980AM (DC) — Johnny Holliday, Chris Knoche, Walt Williams

Stream: B1G+ App

Catch up before the game