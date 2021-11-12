MM 11.12: Maryland tennis signs five-star recruit Kallista Liu

Maryland tennis just added a major recruit to its program. Five-star Kallista Liu is officially a Terp and signed with the team, head coach Katie Dougherty announced on Wednesday morning.

“I chose Maryland because it’s close to home and a great combination of academics and athletics,” Liu said in the press release. “I also love how kind and fun Coach Katie and Coach Ruth are and believe that they can take my game to the next level.”

Liu has been ranked as high as the No. 36 recruit in the Class of 2022 and the No. 1-ranked player coming out of the state of Maryland in the class, per tennisrecruiting.net. Liu has been showcasing her game through the National Junior Circuit, where she has made it to the quarterfinals of a few national tournaments, while also making it to the semifinals on three separate occasions.

Over the course of her young career, Liu has taken down four top-30 players in her class and she also has a victory over a top-20 player as well.

Liu hails from Woodstock, Maryland and went to Marriotts Ridge High School. She’s also a multi-sport athlete outside of tennis. Liu is ranked in the top-50 in the country in badminton and table tennis.

