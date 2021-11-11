Game thread: No. 21 Maryland men’s basketball vs. George Washington

No. 21 Maryland men’s basketball started its season 1-0 with a win over Quinnipiac on Tuesday night.

Junior forward Qudus Wahab led the way with 17 points. The transfer from Georgetown also grabbed six rebounds, had two assists and two blocks. Junior forward Donta Scott and senior guard Eric Ayala picked up 11 points each while graduate guard Fatts Russell and freshman Julian Reese had strong debuts in a Maryland uniform. The Baltimore native tallied 11 points while Russell picked up 12 and four assists.

Now, the Terps will face George Washington as they look to pick up their second straight victory to kick off the season.

