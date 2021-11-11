How to watch No. 21 Maryland men’s basketball vs. George Washington

No. 21 Maryland men’s basketball is riding the momentum of its 83-69 season-opener win over Quinnipiac this past Tuesday.
Center Qudus Wahab and guard Fatts Russell made their regular-season debuts, combining for 29 points in College Park. Freshman forward Julian Reese also bursted onto the scene with 11 points in 19 minutes on the floor. The Baltimore native added seven rebounds and three blocks in the win. Senior guard Eric Ayala scored 13 points and had a team-high eight rebounds.
Maryland is now 1-0 and will turn its attention to the George Washington Colonials on Thursday. The meeting with the Colonials will be the second of five total home games the Terps will have to kick off the season.
Here’s what you need to know ahead of Thursday’s matchup against Georgetown.
The numbers
Maryland: (1-0, 0-0 Big Ten)
George Washington: (1-0, 0-0 Atlantic 10)
All-time series: Maryland leads 36-32
Odds: Maryland -18
How to watch and listen
Thursday, Nov. 11, 6:30 p.m. ET, Xfinity Center, College Park, Maryland
TV: Big Ten Network — Jason Horowitz (Play-by-play) and Christy Winters-Scott (Analysis)
Radio: 105.7 FM (Balt) / 980AM (DC) - Johnny Holliday, Chris Knoche, Walt Williams
Stream: Fox Sports App
