Maryland women’s basketball officially signs two in Class of 2022

National Signing Day is always an exciting time for programs across the country as they welcome new and promising talent. For head coach Brenda Frese, she brings in a nationally top-10 recruiting class in 2022, consisting of forward Mila Reynolds and guard Ava Sciolla.

Reynolds, hailing from South Bend, Indiana, is a consensus four-star prospect, ranked No. 37 by All Star Girls Report and No. 60 by ESPN. Reynolds initially announced her commitment to Frese’s program in July 2020 and signed her letter of intent to make it official today. As a junior at South Bend Washington High School, Reynolds averaged 19 points and nine rebounds per game.

“Mila is a versatile forward that can play inside and out,” Frese said per release Wednesday. “She should help us stretch the floor with her ability to shoot the ball. She can also play physical in the paint. She’s a proven winner and comes from a great family. Her dad is a coach, so I know she can bring basketball IQ. We’re excited to have the Reynolds family at Maryland.”

The film certainly shares Frese’s sentiment. Reynolds is physical in the paint and can create opportunities for herself going towards the rim. The reference to the Reynolds family includes little sister Amiyah, a 2023 four-star, who committed to Maryland last Friday. There’s also a third sister, Kira, who is a high school freshman and is still going through the recruiting process.

While Sciolla is only a three-star and has not cracked the espnW 100, ASGR has her ranked as the No. 77 prospect in the nation. Playing at Pennsbury High School in Fairless Hills, Pennsylvania, Sciolla averaged 17 points per game as a junior last season en route to earning All-State 6A First Team honors. Sciolla has a quick trigger and can make shots both in-rhythm and off the dribble from mid-range and beyond the arc. Sciolla first announced her commitment to the Terps in December 2020.

“Ava is an intense competitor who will do the things it takes to help her team win,” Frese added in the release. “She sees the floor and thinks the game well. She can knock down shots from the perimeter. She’s a coach’s kid from a terrific family. We’re glad to have them all part of our program here at Maryland.”

If this recruiting class remains among the nation’s elite, it will be Frese’s 17th top-15 recruiting class since arriving at Maryland. It would be a remarkable accomplishment for Frese, one of the nation's best recruiters.