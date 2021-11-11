MM 11.11: Maryland cross country to participate in NCAA Mid Atlantic Regional meet

The Maryland cross country team is set to compete at the NCAA Mid-Atlantic Regional Meet, which will be hosted by Lehigh University in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania on Nov. 12.

The Terrapins will compete in the Women’s 6K event, slated to start at 12 p.m. Maryland will trot out a relatively inexperienced lineup, as only graduate student Christine Laurie and senior Sarah Daniels have competed at the Mid-Atlantic Regionals before. Alongside them will be sophomore Sophia Zell and three freshmen: Katie Turk, Katie Altieri and Emma Pegg.

At the recent Big Ten Cross Country Championship meet in University Park, Pennsylvania Christine Laurie ran the Terps’ best 6K with a time of 22:37. Both Katie Altieri and Sarah Daniels followed close behind with times under 23 minutes. Laurie, a native of Canada, has competed in 11 Big Ten Championships over her cross country and track career and was Maryland’s recipient of the Big Ten Cross Country Sportsmanship Award this year.

Daniels ran a 6K in 23:28 at the 2019 NCAA Mid-Atlantic Regional meet. Her record time for the race is 22:47, which she achieved at the Lehigh Paul Short Run in 2019, held on the same course she will compete on for the Mid-Atlantic Regionals this year. Altieri ran the Terrapins’ fastest 5K at the Virginia Invitational earlier this season. She set a personal record with a finishing time of 18:14.

In other news

Dylan Spilko previewed No. 21 Maryland men’s basketball’s upcoming matchup with George Washington on Thursday night.

Ian Decker wrote his biggest takeaways from No. 4 Maryland women’s basketball’s season-opener win against Longwood.

Read about No. 21 Maryland men’s basketball’s win over Quinnipiac.

The next generation of Terrapins officially signed with Maryland on Signing Day 2021.

Today we welcome new Terps to our family.



It's Signing Day 2021. pic.twitter.com/fAZQXdxcJA — Maryland Terrapins (@umterps) November 10, 2021

For Thursday’s No. 21 Maryland men’s basketball game against George Washington, former Maryland and NFL All-Pro linebacker Shawne Merriman will be hosting his 19th annual “Lights On” Foundation Coat Drive.

Helping his community.



Tomorrow, @shawnemerriman hosts the 19th annual "Lights On" Foundation Coat Drive!



Student-athlete volunteers will be collecting gently used coats, hats, scarves and other cold weather gear at XFINITY Center gates. More: https://t.co/zI2PeFbHr6 pic.twitter.com/pfeoIcI5zS — Maryland Terrapins (@umterps) November 10, 2021

Former Terp J.C. Jackson put on a show this week for the New England Patriots, with two interceptions, returning one for a touchdown.

Wrestling coach Alex Clemsen gave his thoughts on the recent Clarion Open ahead of the team’s dual meet against Virginia on Friday.

Home Opener Approaching...



Hear from Coach Clemsen after a great Clarion Open weekend and ahead of our Virginia dual! #TurtlePower pic.twitter.com/jKu1FcQQoN — Maryland Wrestling (@TerpsWrestling) November 10, 2021

Maryland women’s lacrosse hopped on the volleyball court to test their skills in another Olympic sport.