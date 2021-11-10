Testudo Times Podcast: College basketball is back

Maryland football and both the men’s and women’s basketball programs are in-season. The football program may have dropped its game to then-No. 22 Penn State, but the Terps are still just one win away from becoming bowl eligible for the first time since 2016 with just three games remaining.

No. 21 Maryland men’s basketball, on the other hand, claimed a season-opener victory over Quinnipiac on Tuesday night, winning 83-69 in College Park. The newcomers performed well, and as usual, Dylan Spilko, Lauren Rosh and Sam Oshtry sat down to discuss the latest outcomes from this past week.

On this episode:

A recap of the Maryland men’s basketball win over Quinnipiac?

How did Maryland men’s basketball’s newcomers look?

How did the Terps shoot the ball from long range in the season-opener?

A recap of Maryland football’s loss to Penn State

Will the offense be able to find its touch again?

What aspects of the defense improved in the loss?

How will Maryland stop running back Kenneth Walker III?

Will Maryland become bowl eligible for the first time since 2016?

