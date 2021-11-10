MM 11.10: No. 4 Maryland women’s basketball guards Ashley Owusu and Diamond Miller named to watch lists

No. 4 Maryland women’s basketball junior guards Ashley Owusu and Diamond Miller collected a number of preseason honors on Tuesday.

The duo was named to the Wooden Award Top 50 watch list, the 2022 Wade Trophy watch list and the Naismith Trophy watch list. Earlier this season both Owusu and Miller were named to the Preseason All-Big Ten team.

Last season, Owusu and Miller led the team in scoring averaging 17.9 and 17.3 points, respectively.

Owusu tallied 16 points in the season-opener on Tuesday and dished out four assists. Miller did not play on Tuesday due to knee pain she has been dealing with.

The Terps next play Friday, Nov. 12 at the Xfinity Center against Villanova at 7 p.m.

In other news

Maryland men’s and women’s basketball won in their season openers on Tuesday.

Maryland men’s basketball guard Eric Ayala was named to the preseason Wooden Award watch list.

Matt Levine recapped what the Terps in the NFL were up to this weekend.

The Reese siblings had strong season debuts on Tuesday.

A Reese Family Feast on Day One.



Combined:

28 points

21 rebounds

4 blocks pic.twitter.com/BciKgC6qCj — Maryland Terrapins (@umterps) November 10, 2021

Maryland wrestling is preparing for its home opener.

Dual on Friday means it's time for the first digital poster of the season! Ready for the home opener.



Download now: https://t.co/n8P1g51sVy#TurtlePower pic.twitter.com/664hm8iIDA — Maryland Wrestling (@TerpsWrestling) November 9, 2021

Maryland field hockey is getting ready for its NCAA Tournament reappearance.