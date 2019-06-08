UTEP QB Kia Locksley Arrested

https://www.elpasotimes.com/story/sports/college/utep/2019/06/08/utep-quarterback-kai-locksley-arrested-in-dwi-marijuana-terroristic-threat-weapon-case/1394325001/

UTEP quarterback Kai Anthony Locksley was arrested Saturday on charges of driving while intoxicated, possession of marijuana under 2 ounces, terroristic threat and unlawful carrying of a weapon, jail records show.

He was released Saturday afternoon from the El Paso County Jail in Downtown after posting bonds totaling $2,900, jail records show.

Jail records show the arrest was made by El Paso Constable Precinct 4. A message requesting comment left with the constable's office was not immediately returned.

In a statement released by the UTEP Athletics department, UTEP head football coach Dana Dimel said: "We are aware of the charges against Kai Locksley. While the severity of these charges is concerning, it would not be appropriate to determine a course of action until we have all the facts. In the meantime, he has been suspended from the UTEP football team."

The 6-foot-4, 212-pound Locksley started eight games last season for the Miners and played in nine games. He led the team with 937 yards passing and completed 83 passes. He also rushed for 340 yards and had six rushing scores. He rushed for 119 yards and two scores against UNLV. He threw for 194 yards and rushed for a touchdown against New Mexico State. UTEP finished last season with a 1-11 record.

He was the projected starting quarterback for the upcoming season, which the Miners will open Aug. 31 at home against Houston Baptist.

Locksley transferred to UTEP from Iowa Western Community College in Council Bluffs and was one of Dimel's top recruits in his first signing class. Locksley was named the Spalding Offensive Player of the Year at Iowa Western Community College and was named first-team All-America following his sophomore season in which he threw for 2,238 yards and rushed for 705 yards. He accounted for 40 total touchdowns.

Prior to playing at Iowa Western, Locksley played at the University of Texas at Austin. In high school at Gilman High School in Baltimore, Md., he was a two-time All-State player. As a senior in 2014, he rushed for 1,050 yards and passed for 915 yards.

Locksley is the son of Mike Locksley, who is the head coach at the University of Maryland and a former head coach at the University of New Mexico. He also was the co-offensive coordinator at the University of Alabama under head coach Nick Saban.

According to news reports, Meiko Locksley, the son of Mike Locksley and Kai Locksley's brother, was shot and killed around 10 p.m. Sept. 3, 2017, in Columbia, MD., He was 25.



