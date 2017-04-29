After three days, seven rounds and 253 selections, the 2017 NFL Draft is over. No Maryland Terrapins heard their names called over the weekend, but those guys are free agents now, and can sign with any team.

This isn’t a huge surprise. In our Maryland-focused draft preview, we noted that only Will Likely and Michael Dunn had somewhat realistic chances to be drafted, and even top prospect Likely was outside of most services’ top 250.

We expect to hear some news about Terps joining NFL organizations over the next few days. Here are some names to keep an eye on.

Maryland UDFA tracker Player Position Team Signed Player Position Team Signed Will Likely CB Patriots 6-5 Michael Dunn OT Rams 6-16 Trey Edmunds RB Saints 5-15 Alvin Hill CB Browns 4-29 Levern Jacobs WR Redskins 4-29 Teldrick Morgan WR 49ers 5-2 Roman Braglio DE Wes Brown RB Kenneth Goins RB Azubuike Ukandu DT

We’ll also use this page as an open thread for news of this type. The next few days should be interesting.

Alvin Hill came off the board first by signing with the Cleveland Browns, reported by the Houston Chronicle’s Aaron Wilson on April 29. The team officially announced their undrafted free agent signings May 4.

Wilson also reported Trey Edmunds’ signing with Kansas City.

After a quiet couple of days, Wilson also reported Telrick Morgan’s deal with the 49ers on a tryout basis.

Levern Jacobs’ signing with the Redskins, reported on April 30, was officially announced by the team on May 4.

UPDATE 5/15: Edmunds has moved over to the Saints, while the 49ers cut Morgan from camp. Will Likely is in Jets minicamp, but hasn’t officially signed yet.

UPDATE 6/16: Will Likely signed with the New England Patriots last week, and today, Michael Dunn signed with the Los Angeles Rams.

Bonus: One-time Terrapin Amba Etta-Tawo, who finished his career with a dominant season at Syracuse, has signed with the Jaguars. He’ll join former Maryland teammate Yannick Ngakoue in Jacksonville. Abner Logan, another transfer out of College Park, signed with the Bills on May 14.